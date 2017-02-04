Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Goes through partial practice
DeRozan (ankle) went through a partial practice Saturday, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
A sore right ankle has kept DeRozan out of six of the last seven games, but he's reportedly made progress in recent days, and the Raptors have not gone as far as to rule him out for Sunday's matchup with the Nets. That said, it does seem rather unlikely that he'd play considering he's yet to log a full-speed practice. Expect a more detailed update after shootaround Sunday morning.
