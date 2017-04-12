Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Out Wednesday vs. Cavaliers
DeRozan (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
DeRozan came down with an illness earlier in the day and was unable to go through morning shootaround, so it's not too surprising the team has decided to hold him out with little at stake during the regular-season finale. He should be good to go when the Raptors open up postseason play over the weekend, but look for Norman Powell and Delon Wright to take on most of DeRozan's minutes Wednesday.
