Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Pops for season-high 41 points, adds 13 boards

DeRozan went off for a season-high 41 points (16-29 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), a career-high 13 rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in a 114-106 win over the Celtics on Tuesday.

DeRozan was at the epicenter of the Raptors' comeback from a 16-point second-half deficit, with 19 of his points coming in the third quarter. The shooting guard is beginning to replicate the otherworldly scoring production he delivered in the first handful of games of the season, as he's now popped for 36 or more points in three straight contests. He's supplemented his value further by pulling down at least six boards in those contests , and is averaging a career-high 5.4 rebounds per game on the season, nearly a full rebound better than his previous best.