Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Pours in 29 points in Wednesday's loss

DeRozan registered 29 points (10-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block across 39 minutes in a 121-111 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday.

In the process, he passed Chris Bosh to become the Raptors' all-time leading scorer. Point guard Kyle Lowry has been on a scoring tear for much of December, but DeRozan hasn't tailed off much, failing to hit the 20-point mark just once in the last 12 games. He's also raised his fantasy ceiling even more of late thanks to his increased contributions in the assists and steals columns. DeRozan should have a good chance to continue his success in those two areas Thursday against the Suns, whose defense ranks 22nd in the league in terms of assists per game allowed, while the Phoenix offense ranks 27th in turnovers per game surrendered.