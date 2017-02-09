Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Pours in 30 against Timberwolves

DeRozan tallied 30 points (12-25 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes Wednesday during a 112-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

With Kyle Lowry struggling from the field (6-19 FG), the Raptors went to DeRozan's trusted isolation game over and over again. Having the option to go to his midrange post-up kept the Raptors offense afloat, especially down the stretch when DeRozan had eight points on 4-of-7 shooting. DeRozan has now scored at least 30 points in his last three contests.