Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Pours in 36 in Sunday's loss

DeRozan scored 36 points (13-21 FG, 10-10 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists and a block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 129-122 loss to the Rockets.

For the second straight game, DeRozan hit for 36 but found it wasn't enough to get the Raptors a win. He's kicked his production into high gear in January, averaging 30.4 points, 5.2 boards, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals through five games while going an impressive 46-for-53 (.868) from the free throw line.