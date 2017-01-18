Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Pours in game-high 36 in Tuesday's win

DeRozan scored 36 points (13-28 FG, 10-10 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, six assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 win over the Nets.

With his usual backcourt mate Kyle Lowry (rest) getting the night off, DeRozan had a little trouble finding his shot in the first half, but he took the game over after the break. The 27-year-old has now scored at least 20 points in 13 straight games, with all three of his double-doubles on the season coming during that stretch.