Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Questionable Monday vs. Clippers

DeRozan (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.

The Raptors are playing the second half of a back-to-back set, so official word on DeRozan's status likely won't come until shortly before Monday's 7:30 p.m. ET tip off. DeRozan, who has missed four consecutive games with the sore right ankle, was able to log a partial practice Saturday, but may need to perform more on-court activities before receiving clearance to play. Norman Powell would be in line for another start at shooting guard if DeRozan remains out Monday.