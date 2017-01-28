Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Questionable Sunday vs. Magic

DeRozan (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Magic, Josh Robins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

DeRozan has missed the previous three games with an ankle sprain. His status for Sunday will likely be determined by how he is feeling closer to game-time. If he cannot go, look for Norman Powell to continue benefiting with playing time at shooting guard. Given his relatively short time sidelined, if he does return, expect DeRozan to take on close to his usual workload. However, the team could opt to exercise caution should he show any signs of a setback.