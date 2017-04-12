Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Questionable Wednesday with illness

DeRozan is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to an illness, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.

While the Raptors were going through their morning shootaround, DeRozan remained at the team hotel after feeling under the weather. Given that the Raptors are already locked into the No. 3 seed, the team has little to gain by playing DeRozan at less than full health, so there's a good chance that he'll end up missing the contest. In the event DeRozan is sidelined, Delon Wright and Norman Powell would likely see most of the run at shooting guard.