Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Questionable Wednesday with illness
DeRozan is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to an illness, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.
While the Raptors were going through their morning shootaround, DeRozan remained at the team hotel after feeling under the weather. Given that the Raptors are already locked into the No. 3 seed, the team has little to gain by playing DeRozan at less than full health, so there's a good chance that he'll end up missing the contest. In the event DeRozan is sidelined, Delon Wright and Norman Powell would likely see most of the run at shooting guard.
More News
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Out Wednesday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 35 points on just 15 field-goal attempts•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Drops game-high 38 points Friday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores team-high 27 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Submits game-high 40 points Friday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 36 points in Monday's win•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...