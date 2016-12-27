Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Records season-high 10 boards in win

DeRozan tallied 20 points (8-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 37 minutes in a 95-91 win over the Trail Blazers.

It's the first double-double of the season for DeRozan, whose fantasy value has been mostly derived from his career-best 27.5 points per game. He's now 14 points away from matching the Raptors franchise scoring record of 10,275 points, a mark previously established by Chris Bosh. Despite his reputation as a pure scorer, DeRozan has been better than anticipated in the peripheral categories this season as well, with his 47.5 percent mark from the field and his 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game also representing career highs.