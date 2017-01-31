Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Ruled out for next two games

DeRozan won't play Tuesday against the Pelicans or Wednesday against the Celtics due to a sore right ankle.

DeRozan returned to the floor in Sunday's game against the Magic and played 36 minutes after missing three games with a sprained right ankle. It looks as though he is now feeling some ill-effects of that injury and quite possibly overdid it in the team's losing effort Sunday. DeRozan's next opportunity to return will be Friday in a rematch with Orlando, but for as long as he is out, look for Norman Powell to start at shooting guard and play 30-plus minutes in that role.