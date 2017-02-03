Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Ruled out Friday vs. Magic

DeRozan (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

According to Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun, DeRozan seems to have made progress after missing back-to-back games earlier this week with a sore right ankle, which previously sidelined him for three games in December, but the Raptors will give him some additional time to recover in order to avoid the injury morphing into a longer-term issue. Norman Powell figures to draw into the starting five in DeRozan's stead once again, and will represent an appealing DFS punt-play option on the wing. In his previous five starts, Powell has produced between 12 and 21 points, giving him a decently high fantasy floor.