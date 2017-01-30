Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 22 in Sunday's return

DeRozan (ankle) scored 22 points (6-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-11 FT) while adding seven rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 114-113 loss to the Magic.

After missing three games with an ankle injury, DeRozan couldn't find his shooting rhythm, but he still scored 20 or more points in his 17th straight outing thanks to his ability to get to, and convert from, the free throw line. The 27-year-old remains in the top 10 in the NBA in made free throws and free throw attempts, and he's on pace for career highs in both.