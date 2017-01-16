Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 23 in Sunday's win

DeRozan scored 23 points (8-17 FG, 7-7 FT) while adding five rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes during Sunday's 116-101 win over the Knicks.

His night ended early with the Raptors having a huge 34-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, otherwise DeRozan's final numbers would have been even more impressive. He's now scored at least 20 points in 12 straight games, as the 27-year-old continues to establish himself as an elite offensive threat.