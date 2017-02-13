Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 26 in Sunday's loss

DeRozan scored 26 points (10-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists and a block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 102-101 loss to the Pistons.

The Raptors once again saw their defense collapse down the stretch, as they blew a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter, but DeRozan still had a chance to win it on the final possession, only to see his jumper hit iron with less than a second left on the clock. It's hard to fault him for the loss, though, as he's now scored at least 25 points in all three games since returning from an ankle injury, and at least 20 points in a career-best 20 straight contests.