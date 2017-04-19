Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores team-high 23 in Game 2 win

DeRozan scored 23 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding seven rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 106-100 Game 2 win over the Bucks.

The 27-year-old wasn't as aggressive in getting to the rim this time out, as reflected in his free-throw attempts, but DeRozan still scored 20 or more points for the third straight postseason game and ninth time in his last 11 playoff contests. Expect him to continue filling up the basket as the series shifts to Milwaukee.

