Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores team-high 27 in Game 1 loss
DeRozan scored 27 points (7-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 13-14 FT) while adding eight rebounds and an assist in 39 minutes during Saturday's 97-83 Game 1 loss to the Bucks.
The 27-year-old did his best to end the Raptors' losing streak in playoff Game 1's, attacking the rim with a fury in the first half, but the Bucks defense shut down Toronto's entire offense after the break, DeRozan included. After averaging a career-high 27,3 points per game during the regular season, expect DeRozan to continue producing at a high level in the playoffs.
