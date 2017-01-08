Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores team-high 36 in Saturday's OT loss
DeRozan scored 36 points (10-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 16-17 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 43 minutes during Saturday's 123-118 overtime loss to the Bulls.
It's the 17th time in 36 games that DeRozan has scored 30 or more points. Saturday's 36 points were his highest output since he dropped 37 on the Thunder nearly two months ago, while his 16-for-17 performance from the charity stripe was his best since he went 17-for-17 against the Warriors back on Nov. 16.
