Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Sprains ankle in Sunday's loss

DeRozan injured his ankle after landing on Jonas Valanciunas' foot in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 115-103 loss to the Suns, eventually heading to the locker room inside the last two minutes. He finished the game with 22 points (6-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-11 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 37 minutes.

The fact that DeRozan tried to play through the injury and only called it a night once the game was out of hand is an encouraging sign, but his status for Tuesday's game against the Spurs should still be considered somewhat iffy. He did extend his streak of games with at least 20 points to a career-high 16 prior to exiting, however.