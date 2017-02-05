Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Will miss fourth straight game Sunday

DeRozan (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.

DeRozan has missed each of the last three games, as well as six of the last seven, while working back from a sore right ankle. He's was able to take part in portions of Saturday's practice, so it appears he's nearing a return, although he'll still be held out Sunday in order to avoid bringing him back into the fold too soon. DeRozan's next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Clippers, but in his place, look for Norman Powell to draw another start, while Terrence Ross should continue to see an elevated role off the bench.