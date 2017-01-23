Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Will miss next two games

DeRozan (ankle) will not play in either of the next two games against the Spurs and Grizzlies.

DeRozan suffered from the ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Suns, and with the team scheduled to play a back-to-back set on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Raptors will remain cautious with their All-Star shooting guard. He will be reevaluated at the end of the week and should be considered questionable to return for Toronto's matchup with Milwaukee on Friday. Both Terrence Ross and Norman Powell would be in line to take on added minutes in the backcourt in DeRozan's absence.