Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Will play Monday vs. Clippers

DeRozan (ankle) will play in Monday's matchup with the Clippers, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.

DeRozan was able to participate in portions of Saturday's practice, but was eventually held out of Sunday's game in order to avoid playing in a back-to-back set fresh off an injury. However, after testing out the injury during pregame warmups Monday, team doctors have given him the all clear and he'll return to the court after missing the last four games with a sore right ankle. DeRozan should rejoin the starting lineup and as it currently stands, he's not expected to be on a minutes restriction, although coach Dwane Casey could keep a close eye on the minutes of one his team's best players. Look for Norman Powell to head to the bench and see a big drop in minutes.