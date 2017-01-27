Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Won't play Friday vs. Bucks

DeRozan (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks, Raptors radio play-by-play announcer Eric Smith reports.

The Raptors held DeRozan out of their Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back set with the hope that it would provide enough time for him to heal up from the ankle sprain, but the All-Star wasn't able to take part in morning shootaround Friday and will need another game off to recover. Up next on the schedule for the Raptors is a matchup Sunday with the Magic, but DeRozan would likely need to practice Saturday in order for the Raptors to clear him. For as long as DeRozan is sidelined, Norman Powell should continue starting at shooting guard while handling the bulk of the minutes at the position. Terrence Ross and Cory Joseph may also pick up more run off the bench.