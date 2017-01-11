Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Chips in 11 points Tuesday

Carroll provided 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in a 114-106 win over the Celtics on Tuesday.

The Raptors have monitored Carroll's minutes carefully for most of the season after his first campaign in Toronto was sullied by a knee injury, but he seems to be entirely free of restrictions now. He's played no fewer than 34 minutes in any of the team's last four games, and two of those contests even came as part of a back-to-back set. Carroll is averaging 13.5 points (on 47.2% shooting), 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 1.0 assist per game during that span, and could be worth scooping up in most formats where available now that his minutes seem to be stable game to game.