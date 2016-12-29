Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Fills out stat sheet in loss to Warriors

Carroll contributed 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist across 28 minutes in a 121-111 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday.

It was one of the more complete games of the season for Carroll, who recorded his first block since Nov. 28 and logged his most rebounds since Nov. 6, perhaps thanks in part to seeing more time than usual at power forward against the undersized Warriors lineup. Coach Dwane Casey doesn't seem quite comfortable just yet with consistently handing Carroll 25-plus minutes per game, and it seems likely that the veteran forward will continue to rest for one half of back-to-back sets while the team looks to manage his workload coming off knee surgery last winter. With that in mind, don't be surprised if Carroll sits out Thursday against the Suns, which would afford Norman Powell a spot start at small forward.