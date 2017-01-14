Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: First double-double of the season Friday vs. Nets

Carroll contributed 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and 11 rebounds across 29 minutes during Friday's 132-113 victory over the Nets.

Carroll, now seemingly free of a minutes restriction due to a knee injury, is starting to show why the Raptors inked him to a four-year, $58 million contract last season. In the four games prior to Friday, he averaged 37.3 minutes per game and shot 48.1 percent from deep on 6.8 attempts per game. Friday's blowout allowed Carroll, and most of the Raptor's starters, some opportunity to rest down the stretch, but not before recording his first double-double of the season. Carroll also fired away 10 shots from beyond the arc, tying his season high which occurred on Jan. 8th against the Rockets. It seems safe to assume that Carroll will now be a consistent staple in the Raptors' potent offense, and a viable fantasy option due to the high number of minutes he's been receiving.