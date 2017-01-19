Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Leaves Wednesday's game with neck soreness

Carroll suffered a neck injury during Wednesday's game against the 76ers and will not return.

Carroll suffered the injury after falling down and hitting his head against teammate Pascal Siakam's knee. Neck injuries are obviously a very serious issue, but considering Carroll was able to walk off the floor under his own power, it appears he's avoided what could have been a much worse situation. He'll likely continue to be evaluated following the game and he can tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets. Carroll finishes Wednesday's outing playing 23 minutes, going scoreless (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), with two rebounds, two assists and two steals.