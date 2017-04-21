Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Plays just 14 minutes in blowout loss

Carroll was limited to three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two steals, two blocks and one rebound Thursday across 14 minutes in a 104-77 loss to the Bucks in Game 3 of the series.

Even though he was able to suit up for 72 games during the regular season, Carroll just hasn't looked the same since requiring arthroscopic right knee surgery in 2015-16 and missing most of his inaugural campaign with the Raptors. The team had been counting on Carroll to slow down the Bucks' dominant wing duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, but he's been unable to provide much resistance for the first three games of the series and has seen his minutes take a hit in each successive contest. It wouldn't be surprising if he cedes more time in Saturday's Game 4 to the likes of P.J. Tucker or Norman Powell.