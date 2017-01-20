Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Says he'll play Friday vs. Hornets

Carroll (neck) confirmed that he would play Friday against the Hornets, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.

Carroll indicated that his neck was feeling a bit stiff after he was forced to exit Wednesday's game against the 76ers with the injury, but since the Raptors are shorthanded in the frontcourt with Patrick Patterson (knee) and Lucas Nogueira (concussion) expected to sit out and Jared Sullinger likely on a minute restriction coming off a long-term absence following a fractured foot, he'll attempt to tough it out. The forward recently had a four-game stretch where he averaged 18.8 points and 6.3 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per game, but he's regressed over his last two outings, logging nine points and five rebounds in a combined 49 minutes.