Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Scoreless in 18 minutes Friday vs. Magic

Carroll supplied zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, and one steal across 18 minutes during Friday's 102-94 loss to the Magic.

Carroll has gone ice cold over the past seven contests, six of which DeMar DeRozan (ankle) has missed. In the six games prior to Friday's loss, Carroll was hitting just 15.4 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc on route to 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds across 26.8 minutes per game, and couldn't muster a point against the Magic. Carroll may pick up his shooting again once DeRozan comes back though, considering that he was hitting 37.9 percent of his three-point attempts in the 11 contests leading up to DeRozan's injury. The Raptors face the struggling Nets on Sunday with the possibility of DeRozan's return, so we'll see how Carroll reacts depending on the situation.