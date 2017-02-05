Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Scores 15 points, adds three steals Sunday

Carroll compiled 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block across 32 minutes in a 103-95 win over the Nets on Sunday.

After averaging just 5.6 points on 26.3 percent shooting from the field in the previous five games, Carroll desperately needed a strong outing to regain the goodwill of coach Dwane Casey, and delivered in a big way Sunday. He was part of a balanced Raptors scoring attack that saw four players produce at least 15 points, and his three steals also led the team. DeMar DeRozan (ankle) ended up missing his fourth straight game with the injury, and if he remains sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back set Monday against the Clippers, the Raptors may need another solid scoring game from Carroll to pick up another win.