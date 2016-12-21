Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Scores 17 points in 22 minutes Tuesday

Carroll supplied 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals across 22 minutes in a 116-104 win over the Nets on Tuesday.

The Raptors have been able to steer clear of back-to-back sets lately, which has allowed Carroll to play in five straight games, but his playing time has somewhat surprising trended down nonetheless. He's been held under 25 minutes in each of the last four games, but on the heels of Tuesday's strong outing, the Raptors may be willing to loosen the reins on him a bit.