Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Scores 20 in Sunday's win

Carroll scored 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding two rebounds, two steals and a block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 116-101 win over the Knicks.

The Raptors actually had a 34 points lead heading into the fourth quarter, and as a result their starters ended up with lighter workloads than usual. Carroll finally seems healthy after struggling through most of the first half, and is now averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 boards, 3.3 threes and 1.0 steals over the last four games.