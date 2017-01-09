Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Scores season-high 26 in Sunday's loss

Carroll scored 26 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding eight rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 129-122 loss to the Rockets.

It was his best scoring performance of the season, and his first game with 20 or more points since late November. Carroll's had his minutes and production limited so far this season as the Raptors try to keep him healthy, but he's averaged 38 minutes a night over the last three games, and it looks like the team might finally be letting him take on a full workload again. He's still only a complementary player in an offense dominated by DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry, but his numbers should start trending back up in 2017.