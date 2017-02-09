Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Shoots 5-for-5 from deep

Carroll put up 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-5 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes Wednesday during a 112-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Carroll snapped out of a funk Wednesday. After shooting just 21.9 percent from beyond the arc over his last 10 games, Carroll was perfect with his three-point shot on Wednesday. He'll look to keep the hot hand against the Pistons on Sunday.

