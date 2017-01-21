Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Struggles from field Friday vs. Hornets
Carroll (neck) finished Friday's 113-78 loss to the Hornets with two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one steal, and one block across 26 minutes of action.
Carroll may still have been feeling some residual pain in his neck, as he shot only one of seven from the field, and snagged just one rebound. Carroll has now logged 11 total points over his past three games after averaging 18.8 from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15. His next chance to bounce back with come Sunday against the Suns.
More News
-
Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Will start at power forward Friday•
-
Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Says he'll play Friday vs. Hornets•
-
Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Leaves Wednesday's game with neck soreness•
-
Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Scores 20 in Sunday's win•
-
Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: First double-double of the season Friday vs. Nets•
-
Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Chips in 11 points Tuesday•