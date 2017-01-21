Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Struggles from field Friday vs. Hornets

Carroll (neck) finished Friday's 113-78 loss to the Hornets with two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one steal, and one block across 26 minutes of action.

Carroll may still have been feeling some residual pain in his neck, as he shot only one of seven from the field, and snagged just one rebound. Carroll has now logged 11 total points over his past three games after averaging 18.8 from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15. His next chance to bounce back with come Sunday against the Suns.