Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: To start at power forward Sunday

Carroll will start at power forward for Sunday's matchup with the Rockets.

For the majority of the season so far, Carroll either rested or had a minutes restriction during the second game of back-to-back sets. However, despite logging 41 minutes on Saturday against the Bulls, Carroll is slated to remain in the starting, as the Raptors go with a small lineup that includes Norman Powell and Carroll at small forward and power forward, respectively. Carroll still may be a risky play due to his history with back-to-backs, but it appears he's slated to have a bigger workload than what he's used to.