Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Will start at power forward Friday

Carroll (neck) will start at power forward in Friday's game against the Hornets.

This is merely confirmation of what Carroll indicated after the Raptors' morning shootaround, as the veteran forward said that despite the fact that he was still dealing with some neck stiffness, he'd still be able to play through the pain. While he'll hold down his usual starting role, the Raptors could look to limit Carroll's workload, especially if he struggles to the extent he did prior to his early departure in Wednesday's loss to the 76ers. In that contest, he finished with zero points in 23 minutes while shooting 0-of-6 from the field, including an 0-of-4 showing behind the arc.