VanVleet was assigned to the D-League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday.

VanVleet will be joined by Pascal Siakam and Bruno Caboclo on the assignment, and all three players are expected to suit up for the 905 on Tuesday in their D-League Finals series with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The rookie point guard saw three minutes in garbage time during the Raptors' Game 5 win over the Bucks on Monday, scoring three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and adding one assist.