Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Assigned to D-League
VanVleet was assigned to the D-League's Raptors 905 on Friday.
The Raptors are off the schedule until Sunday, so VanVleet will presumably suit up in the 905's game Friday versus the Canton Charge before rejoining the parent club immediately thereafter. VanVleet briefly displaced Cory Joseph as the backup point guard for two games last week, averaging 12.5 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointer in 21.5 minutes, but he's since dropped back out of the rotation in the last two contests. VanVleet will be third on the depth chart at point guard upon returning to the Raptors.
