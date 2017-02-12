VanVleet was recalled from the D-League's Raptors 905 on Sunday.

VanVleet was assigned to the D-League on Friday, resulting in a short sting throughout the weekend. He'll be available for Sunday's game against the Pistons, although he's buried on the depth chart at point guard behind Kyle Lowry and Cory Joseph.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola