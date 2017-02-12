Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Recalled from D-League
VanVleet was recalled from the D-League's Raptors 905 on Sunday.
VanVleet was assigned to the D-League on Friday, resulting in a short sting throughout the weekend. He'll be available for Sunday's game against the Pistons, although he's buried on the depth chart at point guard behind Kyle Lowry and Cory Joseph.
