VanVleet dropped 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, three rebounds, and one steal across 23 minutes during Friday's 102-94 loss to the Magic.

With Cory Joseph hitting only 32.1 percent of his attempts from the field over the past four games, coach Dwane Casey opted to go with VanVleet as his reserve point guard in Friday's contest and was rewarded with a 15-point outing from the rookie. Coming into the game, VanVleet had only appeared in 19 contests and averaged 5.4 minutes per game, but Friday's performance could earn him some more playing time, especially with DeMar DeRozan (ankle) out, Cory Joseph struggling as of late, and Kyle Lowry shouldering a massive workload. His next chance to follow up on his career-higher comes Sunday against the Nets, who hold the NBA's worst record. VanVleet likely won't become a relevant fantasy option in year-long leagues any time soon, but makes an intriguing DFS play until the Raptors get DeRozan back.