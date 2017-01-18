VanVleet scored 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 119-109 win over the Nets.

With Kyle Lowry (rest) getting the night off, Cory Joseph moved into the Raptors' starting lineup and VanVleet took over Joseph's usual role on the second unit, setting career highs in points and minutes in the process. Lowry should return Wednesday in Philadelphia, though, leaving VanVleet back at the end of the bench hoping to pick up some garbage time action.