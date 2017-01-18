Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Sets career highs in points, minutes Tuesday
VanVleet scored 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 119-109 win over the Nets.
With Kyle Lowry (rest) getting the night off, Cory Joseph moved into the Raptors' starting lineup and VanVleet took over Joseph's usual role on the second unit, setting career highs in points and minutes in the process. Lowry should return Wednesday in Philadelphia, though, leaving VanVleet back at the end of the bench hoping to pick up some garbage time action.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Posts four assists, three steals in Sunday's blowout win•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Recalled from D-League•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Earns final roster spot•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Leads way with 31 points Friday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Starting on Friday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Falls flat in Wednesday preseason start•