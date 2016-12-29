Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Doesn't play in loss to Warriors
Poeltl (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 121-111 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday.
The Raptors went with more small-ball lineups to counter the Warriors' high-pace attack, but Poeltl likely wouldn't have seen the floor even if Golden State decided to use more traditional centers. As the third man on the depth chart at center, Poeltl isn't a regular member of coach Dwane Casey's rotation, logging just six appearances in the Raptors' past 13 games.
