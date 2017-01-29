Poeltl hasn't appeared in any of the Raptors' last four games in coach's decisions.

Poeltl has been a member of the rotation for most of January, but with the team now at full strength in the frontcourt following the recent returns of Jared Sullinger, Patrick Patterson and Lucas Nogueira from injury, the rookie has fallen out of the mix for playing time. Don't be surprised if Poeltl is assigned to the D-League's Raptors 905 in the near future to pick up playing time.