Poeltl put up two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 15 minutes in a 119-109 win over the Nets on Tuesday.

Patrick Patterson's bothersome left knee has opened up a low-end rotation spot for Poeltl in January, but he saw even more run than he normally would Monday after Lucas Nogueira exited early with what was labeled as blurred vision in his left eye. It's possible that Nogueira also sustained a concussion during the contest, and if he ends up sitting out Wednesday against the 76ers, Poeltl would likely slot in as the top backup to starting center Jonas Valanciunas, a role that could afford him around 15-to-20 minutes.