Poeltl will get the start Sunday against the Pistons.

The rookie will start his third game this season after posting four points, four rebounds, one assist, and a steal in 16 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves. Patrick Patterson (knee) was ruled out for the fourth straight game, opening up an opportunity for Poeltl to see increased action. Look for Pascal Siakam and Jared Sullinger to also see increased minutes off the bench Sunday night.