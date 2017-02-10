Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Assigned to D-League

Sullinger was assigned to the D-League's Raptors 905 on Friday.

Sullinger is expected to suit up for the 905 in their game Saturday against the Canton Charge before returning to the Raptors in time for Sunday's game against the Pistons. Though Sullinger returned nearly three weeks ago from the fractured right foot that had sidelined him all season, he's yet to gain a sizable role with the second unit. Sullinger has seen single-digit minutes in each of the Raptors' last four games and still appears to be behind the rest of his teammates from a conditioning standpoint.