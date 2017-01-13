Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Cleared to practice Friday

Sullinger (foot) was cleared to practice Friday.

Sullinger required surgery to address a fractured right foot back in October, and it looks like a return to the court may be near. His clearance for practice means that he'll be able to take contact in a full-court, five-on-five setting, amounting to the final step in the lengthy recovery process. It was initially feared that Sullinger wouldn't be able to return until after the All-Star break, but if his foot responds well to the activity in the upcoming days, he could be back by late January. Sullinger would likely face a minute restriction once he's cleared to return, but could eventually settle in as the Raptors' starting power forward once he's regained full conditioning.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola