Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Cleared to practice Friday

Sullinger (foot) was cleared to practice Friday.

Sullinger required surgery to address a fractured right foot back in October, and it looks like a return to the court may be near. His clearance for practice means that he'll be able to take contact in a full-court, five-on-five setting, amounting to the final step in the lengthy recovery process. It was initially feared that Sullinger wouldn't be able to return until after the All-Star break, but if his foot responds well to the activity in the upcoming days, he could be back by late January. Sullinger would likely face a minute restriction once he's cleared to return, but could eventually settle in as the Raptors' starting power forward once he's regained full conditioning.